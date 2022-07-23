A bicycle coasting at 8.0 m/s comes to a 5.0-m-long, 1.0-m-high ramp. What is the bicycle's speed as it leaves the top of the ramp?
When jumping, a flea accelerates at an astounding 1000 m/s2, but over only the very short distance of 0.50 mm. If a flea jumps straight up, and if air resistance is neglected (a rather poor approximation in this situation), how high does the flea go?
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Key Concepts
Acceleration
Kinematics
Energy Conservation
Ball bearings are made by letting spherical drops of molten metal fall inside a tall tower—called a shot tower—and solidify as they fall. What is the bearing's impact velocity?
A skier is gliding along at 3.0 m/s on horizontal, frictionless snow. He suddenly starts down a 10° incline. His speed at the bottom is 15 m/s. What is the length of the incline?
As a science project, you drop a watermelon off the top of the Empire State Building, 320 m above the sidewalk. It so happens that Superman flies by at the instant you release the watermelon. Superman is headed straight down with a speed of 35 m/s. How fast is the watermelon going when it passes Superman?
A rock is tossed straight up from ground level with a speed of 20 m/s. When it returns, it falls into a hole 10 m deep. What is the rock's speed as it hits the bottom of the hole?
A car traveling at 30 m/s runs out of gas while traveling up a 10° slope. How far up the hill will it coast before starting to roll back down?