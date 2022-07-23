A particle's velocity is given by the function , where is in . What is the first time after when the particle reaches a turning point?
Draw position, velocity, and acceleration graphs for the ball shown in FIGURE P2.44. See Problem 43 for more information.
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Key Concepts
Position-Time Graphs
Velocity-Time Graphs
Acceleration
You are driving to the grocery store at 20 m/s. You are 110 m from an intersection when the traffic light turns red. Assume that your reaction time is 0.50 s and that your car brakes with constant acceleration. What magnitude braking acceleration will bring you to a stop exactly at the intersection?
The takeoff speed for an Airbus A320 jetliner is 80 m/s. Velocity data measured during takeoff are as shown. Is the jetliner's acceleration constant during takeoff? Explain.
A particle's velocity is described by the function vₓ =kt² m/s, where k is a constant and t is in s. The particle's position at t₀ = 0 s is x₀ = -9.0 m. At t₁ = 3.0 s, the particle is at x₁ = 9.0 m. Determine the value of the constant k. Be sure to include the proper units.
FIGURE P2.45 shows a set of kinematic graphs for a ball rolling on a track. All segments of the track are straight lines, but some may be tilted. Draw a picture of the track and also indicate the ball's initial condition.
A particle's velocity is given by the function , where is in . What is the particle's acceleration at that time?