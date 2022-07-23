Step 2: Determine the forces acting on the bead. The bead experiences a gravitational force, which can be decomposed into two components: one parallel to the rod (responsible for the bead's acceleration) and one perpendicular to the rod (which is counteracted by the normal force from the rod). The parallel component of the gravitational force is given by m * g * sin(Φ), where m is the mass of the bead, g is the acceleration due to gravity, and Φ is the angle of inclination.