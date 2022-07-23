Write a short description of the motion of a real object for which FIGURE EX1.20 would be a realistic position-versus-time graph.
Ball bearings are made by letting spherical drops of molten metal fall inside a tall tower—called a shot tower—and solidify as they fall. What is the bearing's impact velocity?
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Key Concepts
Free Fall
Kinematic Equations
Impact Velocity
FIGURE EX1.18 shows the motion diagram of a drag racer. The camera took one frame every 2 s. Make a position-versus-time graph for the drag racer. Because you have data only at certain instants, your graph should consist of dots that are not connected together.
When jumping, a flea accelerates at an astounding 1000 m/s2, but over only the very short distance of 0.50 mm. If a flea jumps straight up, and if air resistance is neglected (a rather poor approximation in this situation), how high does the flea go?
As a science project, you drop a watermelon off the top of the Empire State Building, 320 m above the sidewalk. It so happens that Superman flies by at the instant you release the watermelon. Superman is headed straight down with a speed of 35 m/s. How fast is the watermelon going when it passes Superman?
A rock is tossed straight up from ground level with a speed of 20 m/s. When it returns, it falls into a hole 10 m deep. What is the rock's speed as it hits the bottom of the hole?
Ball bearings are made by letting spherical drops of molten metal fall inside a tall tower—called a shot tower—and solidify as they fall. If a bearing needs 4.0 s to solidify enough for impact, how high must the tower be?