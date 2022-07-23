You are 9.0 m from the door of your bus, behind the bus, when it pulls away with an acceleration of 1.0 m/s². You instantly start running toward the still-open door at 4.5 m/s. What is the maximum time you can wait before starting to run and still catch the bus?
A steel ball rolls across a 30-cm-wide felt pad, starting from one edge. The ball's speed has dropped to half after traveling 20 cm. Will the ball stop on the felt pad or roll off?
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Key Concepts
Friction
Kinetic Energy and Work Done
Deceleration
Ann and Carol are driving their cars along the same straight road. Carol is located at x = 2.4 mi at t = 0 h and drives at a steady 36 mph. Ann, who is traveling in the same direction, is located at x = 0.0 mi at t = 0.50 h and drives at a steady 50 mph. Draw a position-versus-time graph showing the motion of both Ann and Carol.
A hotel elevator ascends 200 m with a maximum speed of 5.0 m/s. Its acceleration and deceleration both have a magnitude of 1.0 m/s2. How long does it take to make the complete trip from bottom to top?
A motorist is driving at 20 m/s when she sees that a traffic light 200 m ahead has just turned red. She knows that this light stays red for 15 s, and she wants to reach the light just as it turns green again. It takes her 1.0 s to step on the brakes and begin slowing. What is her speed as she reaches the light at the instant it turns green?
FIGURE P2.64 shows a fixed vertical disk of radius R. A thin, frictionless rod is attached to the bottom point of the disk and to a point on the edge, making angle Φ (Greek phi) with the vertical. Find an expression for the time it takes a bead to slide from the top end of the rod to the bottom.
A very slippery block of ice slides down a smooth ramp tilted at angle θ. The ice is released from rest at vertical height h above the bottom of the ramp. Find an expression for the speed of the ice at the bottom.