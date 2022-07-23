Textbook Question
Find a vector that points in the same direction as the vector ( î ＋ ĵ ) and whose magnitude is 1.
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Find a vector that points in the same direction as the vector ( î ＋ ĵ ) and whose magnitude is 1.
The position of a particle as a function of time is given by = ( 5.0î ＋4.0ĵ )t² m where t is in seconds. What is the particle's speed at t = 0, 2, and 5 s?
What is the angle Φ between vectors E and F in FIGURE P3.24?
The position of a particle as a function of time is given by = ( 5.0î ＋4.0ĵ )t² m where t is in seconds. Find an expression for the particle's velocity as a function of time.
FIGURE P3.26 shows vectors A and B. Find D = 2A ＋B Write your answer in component form.
Use components to determine the magnitude and direction of G = E＋F.