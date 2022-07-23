Tom is climbing a 3.0-m-long ladder that leans against a vertical wall, contacting the wall 2.5 m above the ground. His weight of 680 N is a vector pointing vertically downward. (Weight is measured in newtons, abbreviated N.) What are the components of Tom's weight parallel and perpendicular to the ladder?
Kami is walking through the airport with her two-wheeled suitcase. The suitcase handle is tilted 40° from vertical, and Kami pulls parallel to the handle with a force of 120 N. (Force is measured in newtons, abbreviated N.) What are the horizontal and vertical components of her applied force?
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Key Concepts
Vector Components
Trigonometric Functions
Newton's Second Law
A jet plane taking off from an aircraft carrier has acceleration a = ( 15 m/s², 22° above horizontal). What are the horizontal and vertical components of the jet's acceleration?
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