Tom is climbing a 3.0-m-long ladder that leans against a vertical wall, contacting the wall 2.5 m above the ground. His weight of 680 N is a vector pointing vertically downward. (Weight is measured in newtons, abbreviated N.) What are the components of Tom's weight parallel and perpendicular to the ladder?
Your neighbor Paul has rented a truck with a loading ramp. The ramp is tilted upward at 25°, and Paul is pulling a large crate up the ramp with a rope that angles 10° above the ramp. If Paul pulls with a force of 550 N, what are the horizontal and vertical components of his force? (Force is measured in newtons, abbreviated N.)
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Key Concepts
Force Components
Inclined Plane
Trigonometric Functions
A jet plane taking off from an aircraft carrier has acceleration a = ( 15 m/s², 22° above horizontal). What are the horizontal and vertical components of the jet's acceleration?
Jack and Jill ran up the hill at 3.0 m/s. The horizontal component of Jill's velocity vector was 2.5 m/s. What was the vertical component of Jill's velocity?
Kami is walking through the airport with her two-wheeled suitcase. The suitcase handle is tilted 40° from vertical, and Kami pulls parallel to the handle with a force of 120 N. (Force is measured in newtons, abbreviated N.) What are the horizontal and vertical components of her applied force?
The bacterium E. coli is a single-cell organism that lives in the gut of healthy animals, including humans. When grown in a uniform medium in the laboratory, these bacteria swim along zig-zag paths at a constant speed of 20 μm/s. FIGURE P3.42 shows the trajectory of an E. coli as it moves from point A to point E. What are the magnitude and direction of the bacterium's average velocity for the entire trip?
The treasure map in FIGURE P3.41 gives the following directions to the buried treasure: 'Start at the old oak tree, walk due north for 500 paces, then due east for 100 paces. Dig.' But when you arrive, you find an angry dragon just north of the tree. To avoid the dragon, you set off along the yellow brick road at an angle 60° east of north. After walking 300 paces you see an opening through the woods. In which direction should you walk, as an angle west of north, and how far, to reach the treasure?