Textbook Question
Let , and . Find the magnitude and the direction of .
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Let , and . Find the magnitude and the direction of .
The position of a particle as a function of time is given by = ( 5.0î ＋4.0ĵ )t² m where t is in seconds. Find an expression for the particle's velocity as a function of time.
Let E = 2i + 3j and F = 2i - 2j. Find the magnitude of -E - 2F.
The position of a particle as a function of time is given by = ( 5.0î ＋4.0ĵ )t² m where t is in seconds. What is the particle's distance from the origin at t = 0, 2, and 5 s?
FIGURE EX3.19 shows vectors A and B. What is C = A + B? Write your answer in component form using unit vectors.
What are the x- and y-components of the velocity vector shown in FIGURE EX3.20?