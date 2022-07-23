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Ch 04: Kinematics in Two Dimensions
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 04: Kinematics in Two DimensionsProblem 63a
Chapter 4, Problem 63a

The angular velocity of a spinning gyroscope is measured every 0.5 s. The results and the best-fit line from a spreadsheet are shown in FIGURE P4.63. What is the gyroscope's initial angular velocity at t = 0 s?

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Step 1: Analyze the graph provided. The graph shows the angular velocity (ω) in rad/s plotted against the square of time (t²) in seconds squared. The best-fit line is given as y = 20x + 10, where y represents ω and x represents t².
Step 2: Identify the initial condition. The problem asks for the gyroscope's initial angular velocity at t = 0 s. When t = 0 s, the square of time (t²) is also 0.
Step 3: Substitute t² = 0 into the equation of the best-fit line, y = 20x + 10. Replace x with 0, as x represents t².
Step 4: Perform the substitution: ω = 20(0) + 10. This simplifies to ω = 10 rad/s.
Step 5: Conclude that the gyroscope's initial angular velocity, at t = 0 s, is determined by the y-intercept of the best-fit line, which is 10 rad/s.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Angular Velocity

Angular velocity is a measure of how quickly an object rotates around an axis, typically expressed in radians per second (rad/s). It indicates the rate of change of angular displacement over time. In the context of a gyroscope, it reflects how fast the gyroscope is spinning, which is crucial for understanding its motion and stability.
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Graph Interpretation

Interpreting graphs involves analyzing the relationship between variables represented on the axes. In this case, the graph plots angular velocity (ω) against the square of time (t²). The slope of the best-fit line indicates how angular velocity changes with time, and the y-intercept provides the initial angular velocity at t = 0 s, which is essential for answering the question.
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Linear Equation

The equation of the best-fit line, y = 20x + 10, represents a linear relationship between the variables. Here, 'y' corresponds to angular velocity, 'x' corresponds to time squared, and the coefficients indicate the slope and y-intercept. The y-intercept (10 rad/s) directly gives the initial angular velocity of the gyroscope at t = 0 s, which is critical for solving the problem.
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