Physics4. 2D KinematicsIntro to Relative Velocity
Problem 4d
While driving north at 25 m/s during a rainstorm you notice that the rain makes an angle of 38° with the vertical. While driving back home moments later at the same speed but in the opposite direction, you see that the rain is falling straight down. From these observations, determine the speed and angle of the raindrops relative to the ground.

Master Intro to Relative Motion (Relative Velocity) with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford

