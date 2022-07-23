Determine the forces acting on the marble as it moves through the olive oil. The primary force opposing its motion is the drag force, which can be expressed as \( F_d = \frac{1}{2} C_d \rho A v^2 \), where \( C_d \) is the drag coefficient, \( \rho \) is the density of the fluid (olive oil), \( A \) is the cross-sectional area of the marble, and \( v \) is its velocity.