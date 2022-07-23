Drag Force

The drag force is a resistance force that acts opposite to the direction of motion of an object moving through a fluid, such as air. It is influenced by factors like the object's velocity, cross-sectional area, and the fluid's density. The drag force can be modeled using the equation F_d = 0.5 * C_d * ρ * A * v², where C_d is the drag coefficient, ρ is the fluid density, A is the cross-sectional area, and v is the velocity.