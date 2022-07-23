Textbook Question
A 4.0-cm-diameter, 55 g ball is shot horizontally into a tank of 40°C honey. How long will it take for the horizontal speed to decrease to 10% of its initial value?
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A 4.0-cm-diameter, 55 g ball is shot horizontally into a tank of 40°C honey. How long will it take for the horizontal speed to decrease to 10% of its initial value?
A 1.0-cm-diameter, 2.0 g marble is shot horizontally into a tank of 20°C olive oil at 10 cm/s. How far in cm will it travel before stopping?
A spherical particle of mass m is shot horizontally with initial speed v₀ into a viscous fluid. Use Stokes' law to find an expression for vₓ (t), the horizontal velocity as a function of time. Vertical motion due to gravity can be ignored.