A 4.0-cm-diameter, 55 g ball is shot horizontally into a tank of 40°C honey. How long will it take for the horizontal speed to decrease to 10% of its initial value?
A block of mass m is at rest at the origin at t = 0. It is pushed with constant force F₀ from 𝓍 = 0 to 𝓍 = L across a horizontal surface whose coefficient of kinetic friction is μₖ = μ₀ ( 1 - 𝓍/L ) . That is, the coefficient of friction decreases from μ₀ at 𝓍 = 0 to zero at 𝓍 = L. b. Find an expression for the block's speed as it reaches position L.
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Key Concepts
Newton's Second Law of Motion
Friction and its Coefficient
Work-Energy Principle
A 1.0-cm-diameter, 2.0 g marble is shot horizontally into a tank of 20°C olive oil at 10 cm/s. How far in cm will it travel before stopping?
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