The 2.0 kg wood box in FIGURE P6.58 slides down a vertical wood wall while you push on it at a 45° angle. What magnitude of force should you apply to cause the box to slide down at a constant speed?
A 5.0 kg wooden sled is launched up a 25° snow-covered slope with an initial speed of 10 m/s. What vertical height does the sled reach above its starting point?
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Key Concepts
Kinetic Energy
Potential Energy
Conservation of Energy
Sam, whose mass is 75 kg, takes off across level snow on his jet-powered skis. The skis have a thrust of 200 N and a coefficient of kinetic friction on snow of 0.10. Unfortunately, the skis run out of fuel after only 10 s. What is Sam's top speed?
A 1.0 kg wood block is pressed against a vertical wood wall by the 12 N force shown in FIGURE P6.57. If the block is initially at rest, will it move upward, move downward, or stay at rest?
A baggage handler drops your 10 kg suitcase onto a conveyor belt running at 2.0 m/s. The materials are such that μs = 0.50 and μk = 0.30. How far is your suitcase dragged before it is riding smoothly on the belt?
A large box of mass M is moving on a horizontal surface at speed v₀. A small box of mass m sits on top of the large box. The coefficients of static and kinetic friction between the two boxes are μs and μk, respectively. Find an expression for the shortest distance dmin in which the large box can stop without the small box slipping.
Sam, whose mass is 75 kg, takes off across level snow on his jet-powered skis. The skis have a thrust of 200 N and a coefficient of kinetic friction on snow of 0.10. Unfortunately, the skis run out of fuel after only 10 s. How far has Sam traveled when he finally coasts to a stop?