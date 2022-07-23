Step 2: Use the conservation of energy principle. The initial kinetic energy of the sled is given by \( KE = \frac{1}{2} m v^2 \), where \( m \) is the mass of the sled and \( v \) is its initial velocity. The potential energy at the maximum height is given by \( PE = m g h \), where \( g \) is the acceleration due to gravity and \( h \) is the vertical height.