Astronauts in space 'weigh' themselves by oscillating on a spring. Suppose the position of an oscillating 75 kg astronaut is given by , where t is in s. What force does the spring exert on the astronaut at (a) t = 1.0 s and (b) 1.5 s? Note that the angle of the sine function is in radians.
The 2.0 kg wood box in FIGURE P6.58 slides down a vertical wood wall while you push on it at a 45° angle. What magnitude of force should you apply to cause the box to slide down at a constant speed?
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Key Concepts
Newton's First Law of Motion
Friction
Components of Force
A 1.0 kg wood block is pressed against a vertical wood wall by the 12 N force shown in FIGURE P6.57. If the block is initially at rest, will it move upward, move downward, or stay at rest?
A 500 g ball moves horizontally with velocity v𝓍 = ( 15 m) / (t + 1 s) for t > 0 s. What is the net force on the ball at t = 1 s?
A particle of mass m moving along the x-axis experiences the net force Fₓ = ct, where c is a constant. The particle has velocity v₀ₓ at t = 0. Find an algebraic expression for the particle's velocity vₓ at a later time t.
A 5.0 kg wooden sled is launched up a 25° snow-covered slope with an initial speed of 10 m/s. What vertical height does the sled reach above its starting point?
A large box of mass M is moving on a horizontal surface at speed v₀. A small box of mass m sits on top of the large box. The coefficients of static and kinetic friction between the two boxes are μs and μk, respectively. Find an expression for the shortest distance dmin in which the large box can stop without the small box slipping.