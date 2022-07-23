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Ch 06: Dynamics I: Motion Along a Line
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 06: Dynamics I: Motion Along a LineProblem 57
Chapter 6, Problem 57

A 1.0 kg wood block is pressed against a vertical wood wall by the 12 N force shown in FIGURE P6.57. If the block is initially at rest, will it move upward, move downward, or stay at rest?

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Step 1: Identify the forces acting on the block. The forces include the gravitational force (weight), the applied force (12 N), and the frictional force between the block and the wall. The gravitational force is given by \( F_g = m \cdot g \), where \( m = 1.0 \, \text{kg} \) and \( g = 9.8 \, \text{m/s}^2 \).
Step 2: Determine the direction of the forces. The gravitational force \( F_g \) acts downward, while the applied force \( F_a = 12 \, \text{N} \) is horizontal, pressing the block against the wall. The frictional force opposes the motion and can act either upward or downward depending on the situation.
Step 3: Calculate the maximum static friction force. The static friction force is given by \( F_{f, \text{max}} = \mu_s \cdot F_n \), where \( \mu_s \) is the coefficient of static friction for wood on wood (typically \( \mu_s \approx 0.5 \)) and \( F_n \) is the normal force. Here, \( F_n \) is equal to the applied force \( F_a \).
Step 4: Compare the gravitational force \( F_g \) with the maximum static friction force \( F_{f, \text{max}} \). If \( F_g \) is less than or equal to \( F_{f, \text{max}} \), the block will stay at rest. If \( F_g \) exceeds \( F_{f, \text{max}} \), the block will move downward.
Step 5: Conclude the motion of the block. Based on the comparison in Step 4, determine whether the block stays at rest, moves upward, or moves downward. Note that the applied force does not have a vertical component, so it cannot cause upward motion directly.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Newton's First Law of Motion

Newton's First Law states that an object at rest will remain at rest, and an object in motion will remain in motion at a constant velocity unless acted upon by a net external force. In this scenario, the wood block will not move unless the forces acting on it result in a net force that is not zero.
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Newton's 1st Law

Forces Acting on the Block

To determine the block's motion, we must analyze the forces acting on it. The 12 N force is applied horizontally, while the weight of the block (approximately 9.8 N downward) and any frictional forces between the block and the wall must also be considered. The balance of these forces will dictate whether the block moves or remains stationary.
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Friction

Friction is the force that opposes the relative motion of two surfaces in contact. In this case, the friction between the wood block and the wall can prevent the block from sliding down. The maximum static frictional force can be calculated using the coefficient of friction and the normal force, which is influenced by the applied force and the weight of the block.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The 2.0 kg wood box in FIGURE P6.58 slides down a vertical wood wall while you push on it at a 45° angle. What magnitude of force should you apply to cause the box to slide down at a constant speed?

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Textbook Question

Astronauts in space 'weigh' themselves by oscillating on a spring. Suppose the position of an oscillating 75 kg astronaut is given by x=(0.30m)sin((πrad/s)×t)x = (0.30 \, \(\text{m}\)) \(\sin\)((\(\pi\) \, \(\text{rad/s}\)) \(\times\) t), where t is in s. What force does the spring exert on the astronaut at (a) t = 1.0 s and (b) 1.5 s? Note that the angle of the sine function is in radians.

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Textbook Question

A baggage handler drops your 10 kg suitcase onto a conveyor belt running at 2.0 m/s. The materials are such that μs = 0.50 and μk = 0.30. How far is your suitcase dragged before it is riding smoothly on the belt?

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Textbook Question

A particle of mass m moving along the x-axis experiences the net force Fₓ = ct, where c is a constant. The particle has velocity v₀ₓ at t = 0. Find an algebraic expression for the particle's velocity vₓ at a later time t.

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Textbook Question

A 5.0 kg wooden sled is launched up a 25° snow-covered slope with an initial speed of 10 m/s. What vertical height does the sled reach above its starting point?

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Textbook Question

A large box of mass M is moving on a horizontal surface at speed v₀. A small box of mass m sits on top of the large box. The coefficients of static and kinetic friction between the two boxes are μs and μk, respectively. Find an expression for the shortest distance dmin in which the large box can stop without the small box slipping.

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