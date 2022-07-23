A mobile at the art museum has a 2.0 kg steel cat and a 4.0 kg steel dog suspended from a lightweight cable, as shown in FIGURE EX7.21. It is found that = 20° when the center rope is adjusted to be perfectly horizontal. What are the tension and the angle of rope 3?
The 100 kg block in FIGURE EX7.24 takes 6.0 s to reach the floor after being released from rest. What is the mass of the block on the left? The pulley is massless and frictionless.
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Key Concepts
Newton's Second Law of Motion
Free Fall and Acceleration due to Gravity
Pulley Systems and Tension
An 85 kg cheerleader stands on a scale that reads in kg. What does the scale read if the 85 kg cheerleader lifts the 50 kg cheerleader upward with an acceleration of 2.0 m/s²?
A 500 kg air conditioner sits on the flat roof of a building. The coefficient of static friction between the roof and the air conditioner is 0.90. A massless rope attached to the air conditioner passes over a massless, frictionless pulley at the edge of the roof. In an effort to drag the air conditioner to the edge of the roof, four 100 kg students hang from the free end of the rope, but the air conditioner refuses to budge. What is the magnitude of the rope tension at the point where it is attached to the air conditioner?
Two blocks are attached to opposite ends of a massless rope that goes over a massless, frictionless, stationary pulley. One of the blocks, with a mass of 6.0 kg, accelerates downward at (3/4)g. What is the mass of the other block?
The 1.0 kg block in FIGURE EX7.23 is tied to the wall with a rope. It sits on top of the 2.0 kg block. The lower block is pulled to the right with a tension force of 20 N. The coefficient of kinetic friction at both the lower and upper surfaces of the 2.0 kg block is μk = 0.40. What is the tension in the rope attached to the wall?
A rope of length L and mass m is suspended from the ceiling. Find an expression for the tension in the rope at position y, measured upward from the free end of the rope.