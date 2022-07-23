A mobile at the art museum has a 2.0 kg steel cat and a 4.0 kg steel dog suspended from a lightweight cable, as shown in FIGURE EX7.21. It is found that = 20° when the center rope is adjusted to be perfectly horizontal. What are the tension and the angle of rope 3?
Two blocks are attached to opposite ends of a massless rope that goes over a massless, frictionless, stationary pulley. One of the blocks, with a mass of 6.0 kg, accelerates downward at (3/4)g. What is the mass of the other block?
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Key Concepts
Newton's Second Law of Motion
Tension in a Rope
Acceleration due to Gravity
An 85 kg cheerleader stands on a scale that reads in kg. What does the scale read if the 85 kg cheerleader lifts the 50 kg cheerleader upward with an acceleration of 2.0 m/s²?
The 100 kg block in FIGURE EX7.24 takes 6.0 s to reach the floor after being released from rest. What is the mass of the block on the left? The pulley is massless and frictionless.
Your forehead can withstand a force of about 6.0 kN before fracturing, while your cheekbone can withstand only about 1.3 kN. Suppose a 140 g baseball traveling at 30 m/s strikes your head and stops in 1.5 ms. What is the magnitude of the force that stops the baseball?
The 1.0 kg block in FIGURE EX7.23 is tied to the wall with a rope. It sits on top of the 2.0 kg block. The lower block is pulled to the right with a tension force of 20 N. The coefficient of kinetic friction at both the lower and upper surfaces of the 2.0 kg block is μk = 0.40. What is the tension in the rope attached to the wall?
A rope of length L and mass m is suspended from the ceiling. Find an expression for the tension in the rope at position y, measured upward from the free end of the rope.