A concrete highway curve of radius 70 m is banked at a 15° angle. What is the maximum speed with which a 1500 kg rubber-tired car can take this curve without sliding?
A 2.0 kg pendulum bob swings on a 2.0-m-long string. The bob's speed is 1.5 m/s when the string makes a 15° angle with vertical and the bob is moving toward the bottom of the arc. At this instant, what are the magnitudes of the tension in the string?
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Key Concepts
Tension in a String
Centripetal Force
Forces Acting on the Pendulum Bob
Two wires are tied to the 2.0 kg sphere shown in FIGURE P8.45. The sphere revolves in a horizontal circle at constant speed. For what speed is the tension the same in both wires?
In an amusement park ride called The Roundup, passengers stand inside a 16-m-diameter rotating ring. After the ring has acquired sufficient speed, it tilts into a vertical plane, as shown in FIGURE P8.51. What is the longest rotation period of the wheel that will prevent the riders from falling off at the top?
A 4.4-cm-diameter, 24 g plastic ball is attached to a 1.2-m-long string and swung in a vertical circle. The ball's speed is 6.1 m/s at the point where it is moving straight up. What is the magnitude of the net force on the ball? Air resistance is not negligible.
A conical pendulum is formed by attaching a ball of mass m to a string of length L, then allowing the ball to move in a horizontal circle of radius r. FIGURE P8.48 shows that the string traces out the surface of a cone, hence the name. Find an expression for the ball's angular speed ω.
Suppose you swing a ball of mass m in a vertical circle on a string of length L. As you probably know from experience, there is a minimum angular velocity ωmin you must maintain if you want the ball to complete the full circle without the string going slack at the top. Find an expression for ωmin.