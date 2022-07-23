A 2.0 kg pendulum bob swings on a 2.0-m-long string. The bob's speed is 1.5 m/s when the string makes a 15° angle with vertical and the bob is moving toward the bottom of the arc. At this instant, what are the magnitudes of the tension in the string?
A concrete highway curve of radius 70 m is banked at a 15° angle. What is the maximum speed with which a 1500 kg rubber-tired car can take this curve without sliding?
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Key Concepts
Centripetal Force
Banking Angle
Frictional Force
Two wires are tied to the 2.0 kg sphere shown in FIGURE P8.45. The sphere revolves in a horizontal circle at constant speed. For what speed is the tension the same in both wires?
A 4.4-cm-diameter, 24 g plastic ball is attached to a 1.2-m-long string and swung in a vertical circle. The ball's speed is 6.1 m/s at the point where it is moving straight up. What is the magnitude of the net force on the ball? Air resistance is not negligible.
A 2.0 kg projectile with initial velocity v = 8.0 î m/s experiences the variable force F = -2.0t î + 4.0t² ĵ N, where t is in s. What is the projectile's speed at t = 2.0 s?
A 75 kg man weighs himself at the north pole and at the equator. Which scale reading is higher? By how much? Assume the earth is spherical.
An object of mass m swings in a horizontal circle on a string of length L that tilts downward at angle θ. Find an expression for the angular velocity ω.