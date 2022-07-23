Centripetal Force

Centripetal force is the net force required to keep an object moving in a circular path, directed towards the center of the circle. In this scenario, the ball is undergoing circular motion, and the centripetal force is provided by the tension in the string and the gravitational force acting on the ball. The formula for centripetal force is F_c = (mv^2)/r, where m is the mass, v is the velocity, and r is the radius of the circular path.