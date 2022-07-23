A concrete highway curve of radius 70 m is banked at a 15° angle. What is the maximum speed with which a 1500 kg rubber-tired car can take this curve without sliding?
A 4.4-cm-diameter, 24 g plastic ball is attached to a 1.2-m-long string and swung in a vertical circle. The ball's speed is 6.1 m/s at the point where it is moving straight up. What is the magnitude of the net force on the ball? Air resistance is not negligible.
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Key Concepts
Centripetal Force
Net Force
Effects of Air Resistance
A 2.0 kg pendulum bob swings on a 2.0-m-long string. The bob's speed is 1.5 m/s when the string makes a 15° angle with vertical and the bob is moving toward the bottom of the arc. At this instant, what are the magnitudes of the tension in the string?
Two wires are tied to the 2.0 kg sphere shown in FIGURE P8.45. The sphere revolves in a horizontal circle at constant speed. For what speed is the tension the same in both wires?
A conical pendulum is formed by attaching a ball of mass m to a string of length L, then allowing the ball to move in a horizontal circle of radius r. FIGURE P8.48 shows that the string traces out the surface of a cone, hence the name. Find an expression for the ball's angular speed ω.
A 75 kg man weighs himself at the north pole and at the equator. Which scale reading is higher? By how much? Assume the earth is spherical.
An object of mass m swings in a horizontal circle on a string of length L that tilts downward at angle θ. Find an expression for the angular velocity ω.