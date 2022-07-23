A 1500 kg car takes a 50-m-radius unbanked curve at 15 m/s. What is the size of the friction force on the car?
A 4.0 x 1010 kg asteroid is heading directly toward the center of the earth at a steady 20 km/s. To save the planet, astronauts strap a giant rocket to the asteroid perpendicular to its direction of travel. The rocket generates 5.0 x 109 N of thrust. The rocket is fired when the asteroid is 4.0 x 106 km away from earth. You can ignore the earth's gravitational force on the asteroid and their rotation about the sun.The radius of the earth is 6400 km. By what minimum angle must the asteroid be deflected to just miss the earth?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Momentum and Impulse
Thrust and Acceleration
Trajectory and Angle of Deflection
A 4.0 x 1010 kg asteroid is heading directly toward the center of the earth at a steady 20 km/s. To save the planet, astronauts strap a giant rocket to the asteroid perpendicular to its direction of travel. The rocket generates 5.0 x 109 N of thrust. The rocket is fired when the asteroid is 4.0 x 106 km away from earth. You can ignore the earth's gravitational force on the asteroid and their rotation about the sun. If the mission fails, how many hours is it until the asteroid impacts the earth?
As a science fair project, you want to launch an 800 g model rocket straight up and hit a horizontally moving target as it passes 30 m above the launch point. The rocket engine provides a constant thrust of 15.0 N. The target is approaching at a speed of 15 m/s. At what horizontal distance between the target and the rocket should you launch?
A 500 g model rocket is on a cart that is rolling to the right at a speed of. The rocket engine, when it is fired, exerts an 8.0 N vertical thrust on the rocket. Your goal is to have the rocket pass through a small horizontal hoop that is 20 m above the ground. At what horizontal distance left of the hoop should you launch?
A 200 g block on a 50-cm-long string swings in a circle on a horizontal, frictionless table at 75 rpm. What is the speed of the block?
In the Bohr model of the hydrogen atom, an electron (mass m = 9.1 x 10-31 kg) orbits a proton at a distance of 5.3 x 10-11 m. The proton pulls on the electron with an electric force of 8.2 x 10-8 N. How many revolutions per second does the electron make?