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Ch 08: Dynamics II: Motion in a Plane
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 08: Dynamics II: Motion in a PlaneProblem 8a
Chapter 8, Problem 8a

A 200 g block on a 50-cm-long string swings in a circle on a horizontal, frictionless table at 75 rpm. What is the speed of the block?

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1
Convert the given mass of the block from grams to kilograms. Since 1 g = 0.001 kg, the mass of the block is \( m = 200 \times 0.001 \; \text{kg} \).
Convert the length of the string from centimeters to meters. Since 1 cm = 0.01 m, the length of the string is \( r = 50 \times 0.01 \; \text{m} \).
Convert the rotational speed from revolutions per minute (rpm) to angular velocity in radians per second. Use the formula \( \omega = \frac{2 \pi \; \text{rad}}{1 \; \text{rev}} \times \frac{75 \; \text{rev}}{60 \; \text{s}} \).
Relate the linear speed \( v \) of the block to the angular velocity \( \omega \) using the formula \( v = r \omega \), where \( r \) is the radius of the circular motion (equal to the length of the string).
Substitute the values of \( r \) and \( \omega \) into the formula \( v = r \omega \) to calculate the speed of the block.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Centripetal Force

Centripetal force is the net force acting on an object moving in a circular path, directed towards the center of the circle. It is essential for maintaining circular motion and is provided by tension, gravity, or friction, depending on the scenario. In this case, the tension in the string provides the necessary centripetal force to keep the block moving in a circle.
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Linear Speed

Linear speed refers to the distance traveled by an object per unit of time. For an object moving in a circle, the linear speed can be calculated using the formula v = 2πr/T, where r is the radius of the circle and T is the period of rotation. In this problem, the speed of the block can be derived from its rotational speed in revolutions per minute (rpm) and the radius of the circular path.
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Conversion of Units

Conversion of units is a critical skill in physics that involves changing a measurement from one unit to another to facilitate calculations. In this question, converting the block's rotational speed from revolutions per minute (rpm) to a linear speed in meters per second (m/s) is necessary for solving the problem. Understanding how to convert between different units ensures accurate results in calculations involving speed and distance.
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