Skip to main content
Ch 08: Dynamics II: Motion in a Plane
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 08: Dynamics II: Motion in a PlaneProblem 7
Chapter 8, Problem 7

In the Bohr model of the hydrogen atom, an electron (mass m = 9.1 x 10-31 kg) orbits a proton at a distance of 5.3 x 10-11 m. The proton pulls on the electron with an electric force of 8.2 x 10-8 N. How many revolutions per second does the electron make?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the relationship between the centripetal force and the electric force acting on the electron. In circular motion, the centripetal force is provided by the electric force. Use the formula for centripetal force: F=mv2/r, where F is the force, m is the mass of the electron, v is the velocity, and r is the radius of the orbit.
Step 2: Equate the centripetal force to the given electric force: mv2/r=F. Rearrange the equation to solve for the velocity v: v=(Fr/m). Substitute the values for F, r, and m into the equation.
Step 3: Once the velocity v is determined, calculate the time it takes for the electron to complete one revolution. The circumference of the orbit is given by C=2πr. The time for one revolution is t=C/v.
Step 4: To find the number of revolutions per second, calculate the reciprocal of the time for one revolution: f=1/t. Substitute the values for t from the previous step.
Step 5: Perform the calculations step by step, ensuring unit consistency throughout. The final result will give the frequency of revolutions per second, which is the number of revolutions the electron makes in one second.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
6m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Centripetal Force

Centripetal force is the net force that acts on an object moving in a circular path, directed towards the center of the circle. In the context of the Bohr model, the electric force between the proton and electron provides the necessary centripetal force to keep the electron in its circular orbit. This force can be calculated using Newton's second law, where the centripetal force is equal to the mass of the electron multiplied by the square of its velocity divided by the radius of the orbit.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:48
Intro to Centripetal Forces

Electric Force

Electric force is the attractive or repulsive force between charged particles, described by Coulomb's law. In the hydrogen atom, the proton and electron exert an electric force on each other due to their opposite charges. This force is crucial for determining the electron's motion and can be calculated using the formula F = k * (|q1 * q2| / r^2), where k is Coulomb's constant, q1 and q2 are the charges, and r is the distance between them.
Recommended video:
Guided course
14:21
Work due to Electric Force

Angular Velocity

Angular velocity is a measure of how quickly an object rotates around a central point, expressed in radians per second or revolutions per second. For the electron in the Bohr model, the angular velocity can be derived from the relationship between the centripetal force and the radius of the orbit. By equating the centripetal force to the electric force and solving for the velocity, one can find the angular velocity, which can then be converted to revolutions per second.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:18
Intro to Angular Momentum
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A 1500 kg car takes a 50-m-radius unbanked curve at 15 m/s. What is the size of the friction force on the car?

1655
views
Textbook Question

A 4.0 x 1010 kg asteroid is heading directly toward the center of the earth at a steady 20 km/s. To save the planet, astronauts strap a giant rocket to the asteroid perpendicular to its direction of travel. The rocket generates 5.0 x 109 N of thrust. The rocket is fired when the asteroid is 4.0 x 106 km away from earth. You can ignore the earth's gravitational force on the asteroid and their rotation about the sun. If the mission fails, how many hours is it until the asteroid impacts the earth?

1828
views
Textbook Question

A 200 g block on a 50-cm-long string swings in a circle on a horizontal, frictionless table at 75 rpm. What is the tension in the string?

2186
views
Textbook Question

A 200 g block on a 50-cm-long string swings in a circle on a horizontal, frictionless table at 75 rpm. What is the speed of the block?

1984
views
Textbook Question

Suppose the moon were held in its orbit not by gravity but by a massless cable attached to the center of the earth. What would be the tension in the cable? Use the table of astronomical data inside the back cover of the book.

2045
views
Textbook Question

A 4.0 x 1010 kg asteroid is heading directly toward the center of the earth at a steady 20 km/s. To save the planet, astronauts strap a giant rocket to the asteroid perpendicular to its direction of travel. The rocket generates 5.0 x 109 N of thrust. The rocket is fired when the asteroid is 4.0 x 106 km away from earth. You can ignore the earth's gravitational force on the asteroid and their rotation about the sun.The radius of the earth is 6400 km. By what minimum angle must the asteroid be deflected to just miss the earth?

1918
views
1
rank