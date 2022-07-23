Centripetal Force

Centripetal force is the net force that acts on an object moving in a circular path, directed towards the center of the circle. In the context of the Bohr model, the electric force between the proton and electron provides the necessary centripetal force to keep the electron in its circular orbit. This force can be calculated using Newton's second law, where the centripetal force is equal to the mass of the electron multiplied by the square of its velocity divided by the radius of the orbit.