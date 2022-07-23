A toy train rolls around a horizontal 1.0-m-diameter track. The coefficient of rolling friction is 0.10. How long does it take the train to stop if it's released with an angular speed of 30 rpm?
CALC A 100 g bead slides along a frictionless wire with the parabolic shape y = (2m-1) x2. Find an expression for ay, the vertical component of acceleration, in terms of x, vx, and ax. Hint: Use the basic definitions of velocity and acceleration.
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Key Concepts
Acceleration
Velocity Components
Curvilinear Motion
You are driving your 1800 kg car at 25 m/s over a circular hill that has a radius of 150 m. A deer running across the road causes you to hit the brakes hard while right at the summit of the hill, and you start to skid. The coefficient of kinetic friction between your tires and the road is 0.75. What is the magnitude of your acceleration as you begin to slow?
A 250 g ball is launched with a speed of 35 m/s at a 30° angle. A strong headwind exerts a constant horizontal drag force on the ball. What is the magnitude of the drag force if the wind reduces the ball's travel distance by 20%?
A car can just barely turn a corner on an unbanked road at 45 km/h on a dry sunny day. What is the car's maximum cornering speed on a rainy day when the coefficient of static friction has been reduced by 50%?
A motorcycle daredevil plans to ride up a 2.0-m-high, 20° ramp, sail across a 10-m-wide pool filled with hungry crocodiles, and land at ground level on the other side. He has done this stunt many times and approaches it with confidence. Unfortunately, the motorcycle engine dies just as he starts up the ramp. He is going 11 m/s at that instant, and the rolling friction of his rubber tires (coefficient 0.02) is not negligible. Does he survive, or does he become crocodile food? Justify your answer by calculating the distance he travels through the air after leaving the end of the ramp.
An 85,000 kg stunt plane performs a loop-the-loop, flying in a 260-m-diameter vertical circle. At the point where the plane is flying straight down, its speed is 55 m/s and it is speeding up at a rate of 12 m/s per second. What angle does the net force make with the horizontal? Let an angle above horizontal be positive and an angle below horizontal be negative.