CALC A 100 g bead slides along a frictionless wire with the parabolic shape y = (2m-1) x2. Find an expression for ay, the vertical component of acceleration, in terms of x, vx, and ax. Hint: Use the basic definitions of velocity and acceleration.
A motorcycle daredevil plans to ride up a 2.0-m-high, 20° ramp, sail across a 10-m-wide pool filled with hungry crocodiles, and land at ground level on the other side. He has done this stunt many times and approaches it with confidence. Unfortunately, the motorcycle engine dies just as he starts up the ramp. He is going 11 m/s at that instant, and the rolling friction of his rubber tires (coefficient 0.02) is not negligible. Does he survive, or does he become crocodile food? Justify your answer by calculating the distance he travels through the air after leaving the end of the ramp.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Kinematics
Projectile Motion
Energy Conservation
A 2.0 kg projectile with initial velocity v = 8.0 î m/s experiences the variable force F = -2.0t î + 4.0t² ĵ N, where t is in s. What is the projectile's speed at t = 2.0 s?
A 250 g ball is launched with a speed of 35 m/s at a 30° angle. A strong headwind exerts a constant horizontal drag force on the ball. What is the magnitude of the drag force if the wind reduces the ball's travel distance by 20%?
A car can just barely turn a corner on an unbanked road at 45 km/h on a dry sunny day. What is the car's maximum cornering speed on a rainy day when the coefficient of static friction has been reduced by 50%?
A 75 kg man weighs himself at the north pole and at the equator. Which scale reading is higher? By how much? Assume the earth is spherical.
An 85,000 kg stunt plane performs a loop-the-loop, flying in a 260-m-diameter vertical circle. At the point where the plane is flying straight down, its speed is 55 m/s and it is speeding up at a rate of 12 m/s per second. What angle does the net force make with the horizontal? Let an angle above horizontal be positive and an angle below horizontal be negative.