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Ch 08: Dynamics II: Motion in a Plane
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 08: Dynamics II: Motion in a PlaneProblem 28
Chapter 8, Problem 28

A toy train rolls around a horizontal 1.0-m-diameter track. The coefficient of rolling friction is 0.10. How long does it take the train to stop if it's released with an angular speed of 30 rpm?

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Convert the given angular speed from revolutions per minute (rpm) to radians per second. Use the formula: \( \omega = \text{rpm} \times \frac{2\pi}{60} \), where \( \omega \) is the angular speed in radians per second.
Determine the radius of the circular track. Since the diameter is given as 1.0 m, the radius \( r \) is \( r = \frac{1.0}{2} = 0.5 \; \text{m} \).
Calculate the initial linear speed of the train using the relationship between angular speed and linear speed: \( v = \omega \cdot r \), where \( v \) is the linear speed, \( \omega \) is the angular speed, and \( r \) is the radius.
Determine the deceleration caused by rolling friction. The force of rolling friction is \( F_f = \mu \cdot m \cdot g \), where \( \mu \) is the coefficient of rolling friction, \( m \) is the mass of the train, and \( g \) is the acceleration due to gravity. The deceleration \( a \) is then \( a = \frac{F_f}{m} = \mu \cdot g \).
Use the kinematic equation \( v_f = v_i + a \cdot t \) to solve for the time \( t \) it takes for the train to stop. Here, \( v_f = 0 \) (final speed), \( v_i \) is the initial linear speed, and \( a \) is the deceleration. Rearrange the equation to find \( t = \frac{-v_i}{a} \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Rolling Friction

Rolling friction is the resistance that occurs when an object rolls over a surface. It is generally less than sliding friction and is influenced by factors such as the surface texture and the material of the rolling object. In this scenario, the coefficient of rolling friction (0.10) indicates how much force opposes the motion of the toy train as it rolls around the track.
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Angular Speed

Angular speed refers to the rate at which an object rotates around an axis, measured in radians per second or revolutions per minute (rpm). In this question, the toy train is released with an angular speed of 30 rpm, which needs to be converted to a more usable unit for calculations. Understanding angular speed is crucial for determining how long it takes for the train to come to a stop due to friction.
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Deceleration and Time to Stop

Deceleration is the rate at which an object slows down, often caused by frictional forces acting against its motion. To find the time it takes for the toy train to stop, one must calculate the deceleration due to rolling friction and then apply kinematic equations. This involves understanding the relationship between initial angular speed, deceleration, and time, allowing for the determination of how long the train will take to halt.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

You are driving your 1800 kg car at 25 m/s over a circular hill that has a radius of 150 m. A deer running across the road causes you to hit the brakes hard while right at the summit of the hill, and you start to skid. The coefficient of kinetic friction between your tires and the road is 0.75. What is the magnitude of your acceleration as you begin to slow?

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Textbook Question

CALC A 100 g bead slides along a frictionless wire with the parabolic shape y = (2m-1) x2. Find an expression for ay, the vertical component of acceleration, in terms of x, vx, and ax. Hint: Use the basic definitions of velocity and acceleration.

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Textbook Question

A 500 g ball moves in a vertical circle on a 102-cm-long string. If the speed at the top is 4.0 m/s, then the speed at the bottom will be 7.5 m/s. (You'll learn how to show this in Chapter 10.) What is the tension in the string when the ball is at the top?

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Textbook Question

A new car is tested on a 200-m-diameter track. If the car speeds up at a steady 1.5 m/s2, how long after starting is the magnitude of its centripetal acceleration equal to the tangential acceleration?

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Textbook Question

A heavy ball with a weight of 100 N (m = 10.2 kg) is hung from the ceiling of a lecture hall on a 4.5-m-long rope. The ball is pulled to one side and released to swing as a pendulum, reaching a speed of 5.5 m/s as it passes through the lowest point. What is the tension in the rope at that point?

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Textbook Question

An 85,000 kg stunt plane performs a loop-the-loop, flying in a 260-m-diameter vertical circle. At the point where the plane is flying straight down, its speed is 55 m/s and it is speeding up at a rate of 12 m/s per second. What angle does the net force make with the horizontal? Let an angle above horizontal be positive and an angle below horizontal be negative.

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