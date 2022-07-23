You are driving your 1800 kg car at 25 m/s over a circular hill that has a radius of 150 m. A deer running across the road causes you to hit the brakes hard while right at the summit of the hill, and you start to skid. The coefficient of kinetic friction between your tires and the road is 0.75. What is the magnitude of your acceleration as you begin to slow?
A toy train rolls around a horizontal 1.0-m-diameter track. The coefficient of rolling friction is 0.10. How long does it take the train to stop if it's released with an angular speed of 30 rpm?
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Key Concepts
Rolling Friction
Angular Speed
Deceleration and Time to Stop
CALC A 100 g bead slides along a frictionless wire with the parabolic shape y = (2m-1) x2. Find an expression for ay, the vertical component of acceleration, in terms of x, vx, and ax. Hint: Use the basic definitions of velocity and acceleration.
A 500 g ball moves in a vertical circle on a 102-cm-long string. If the speed at the top is 4.0 m/s, then the speed at the bottom will be 7.5 m/s. (You'll learn how to show this in Chapter 10.) What is the tension in the string when the ball is at the top?
A new car is tested on a 200-m-diameter track. If the car speeds up at a steady 1.5 m/s2, how long after starting is the magnitude of its centripetal acceleration equal to the tangential acceleration?
A heavy ball with a weight of 100 N (m = 10.2 kg) is hung from the ceiling of a lecture hall on a 4.5-m-long rope. The ball is pulled to one side and released to swing as a pendulum, reaching a speed of 5.5 m/s as it passes through the lowest point. What is the tension in the rope at that point?
An 85,000 kg stunt plane performs a loop-the-loop, flying in a 260-m-diameter vertical circle. At the point where the plane is flying straight down, its speed is 55 m/s and it is speeding up at a rate of 12 m/s per second. What angle does the net force make with the horizontal? Let an angle above horizontal be positive and an angle below horizontal be negative.