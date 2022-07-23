A 50 kg ice skater is gliding along the ice, heading due north at 4.0 m/s. The ice has a small coefficient of static friction, to prevent the skater from slipping sideways, but μk = 0. Suddenly, a wind from the northeast exerts a force of 4.0 N on the skater. What is the minimum value of μs that allows her to continue moving straight north?
A pile driver lifts a 250 kg weight and then lets it fall onto the end of a steel pipe that needs to be driven into the ground. A fall from an initial height of 1.5 m drives the pipe in 35 cm. What is the average force that the weight exerts on the pipe?
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Key Concepts
Gravitational Potential Energy
Kinetic Energy and Impact Force
Newton's Second Law of Motion
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A 50 kg ice skater is gliding along the ice, heading due north at 4.0 m/s. The ice has a small coefficient of static friction, to prevent the skater from slipping sideways, but μk = 0. Suddenly, a wind from the northeast exerts a force of 4.0 N on the skater. Use work and energy to find the skater's speed after gliding 100 m in this wind.