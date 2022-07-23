A ball shot straight up with kinetic energy K₀ reaches height h. What height will it reach if the initial kinetic energy is doubled?
A 50 kg ice skater is gliding along the ice, heading due north at 4.0 m/s. The ice has a small coefficient of static friction, to prevent the skater from slipping sideways, but μk = 0. Suddenly, a wind from the northeast exerts a force of 4.0 N on the skater. What is the minimum value of μs that allows her to continue moving straight north?
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Key Concepts
Friction
Force and Motion
Equilibrium
A pile driver lifts a 250 kg weight and then lets it fall onto the end of a steel pipe that needs to be driven into the ground. A fall from an initial height of 1.5 m drives the pipe in 35 cm. What is the average force that the weight exerts on the pipe?
The gravitational attraction between two objects with masses mA and mB, separated by distance 𝓍, is F = GmAmB/𝓍², where G is the gravitational constant. If one mass is much greater than the other, the larger mass stays essentially at rest while the smaller mass moves toward it. Suppose a 1.5 x 1013 kg comet is passing the orbit of Mars, heading straight for the sun at a speed of 3.5 x 104 m/s. What will its speed be when it crosses the orbit of Mercury? Astronomical data are given in the tables at the back of the book, and G = 6.67 x 10-11 Nm²/kg².
A red ball has a mass of 250 g. A constant force pushes the red ball horizontally and launches it at a speed of 15 m/s. The same force pushes a green ball through the same distance, launching it at 25 m/s. What is the mass of the green ball?
A 50 kg ice skater is gliding along the ice, heading due north at 4.0 m/s. The ice has a small coefficient of static friction, to prevent the skater from slipping sideways, but μk = 0. Suddenly, a wind from the northeast exerts a force of 4.0 N on the skater. Use work and energy to find the skater's speed after gliding 100 m in this wind.
A 737-800 jet airliner has twin engines, each with 105 kN thrust. A 78,000 kg jet reaches a takeoff speed of 70 m/s in a distance of 1100 m. What is the increase in thermal energy due to rolling friction and air drag?