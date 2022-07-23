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Ch 09: Work and Kinetic Energy
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 09: Work and Kinetic EnergyProblem 54
Chapter 9, Problem 54

A red ball has a mass of 250 g. A constant force pushes the red ball horizontally and launches it at a speed of 15 m/s. The same force pushes a green ball through the same distance, launching it at 25 m/s. What is the mass of the green ball?

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Step 1: Begin by identifying the key concepts involved in the problem. This is a work-energy problem where the work done by the force is converted into the kinetic energy of the balls. The work done on both balls is the same because the force and distance are constant.
Step 2: Write the formula for kinetic energy: Ke = (1/2) * m * v2. Here, m is the mass of the ball and v is its velocity.
Step 3: Since the work done is the same for both balls, equate their kinetic energies: (1/2) * mred * vred2 = (1/2) * mgreen * vgreen2. Cancel out the common terms, such as (1/2), to simplify the equation.
Step 4: Substitute the known values into the equation. For the red ball, mred = 0.250 kg and vred = 15 m/s. For the green ball, vgreen = 25 m/s. The equation becomes: 0.250 * 152 = mgreen * 252.
Step 5: Solve for mgreen by isolating it on one side of the equation: mgreen = (0.250 * 152) / 252. Perform the calculations to find the mass of the green ball.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Newton's Second Law of Motion

Newton's Second Law states that the acceleration of an object is directly proportional to the net force acting on it and inversely proportional to its mass. This relationship is expressed by the formula F = ma, where F is the force, m is the mass, and a is the acceleration. Understanding this law is crucial for analyzing how different masses respond to the same force.
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Kinetic Energy

Kinetic energy is the energy an object possesses due to its motion, calculated using the formula KE = 1/2 mv², where m is the mass and v is the velocity. In this problem, the kinetic energy of both balls can be compared to understand how the different speeds relate to their masses when acted upon by the same force.
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Conservation of Energy

The principle of conservation of energy states that energy cannot be created or destroyed, only transformed from one form to another. In this scenario, the work done by the force on the balls translates into kinetic energy. By analyzing the energy transformations, we can derive the mass of the green ball based on its speed and the work done by the force.
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