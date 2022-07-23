The gravitational attraction between two objects with masses m A and m B , separated by distance 𝓍, is F = Gm A m B /𝓍², where G is the gravitational constant. If one mass is much greater than the other, the larger mass stays essentially at rest while the smaller mass moves toward it. Suppose a 1.5 x 1013 kg comet is passing the orbit of Mars, heading straight for the sun at a speed of 3.5 x 104 m/s. What will its speed be when it crosses the orbit of Mercury? Astronomical data are given in the tables at the back of the book, and G = 6.67 x 10-11 Nm²/kg².