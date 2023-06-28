Skip to main content
Physics9. Work & EnergyIntro to Energy & Kinetic Energy
A Porsche 944 Turbo has a rated engine power of 217 hp. 30% of the power is lost in the engine and the drive train, and 70% reaches the wheels. The total mass of the car and driver is 1480 kg, and two-thirds of the weight is over the drive wheels. (a) What is the maximum acceleration of the Porsche on a concrete surface where μₛ = 1.00 ? Hint: What force pushes the car forward?

