The three ropes shown in the bird's-eye view of FIGURE EX9.18 are used to drag a crate 3.0 m across the floor. How much work is done by each of the three forces?
You throw a 5.5 g coin straight down at 4.0 m/s from a 35-m-high bridge. What is the speed of the coin just as it hits the water?
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Key Concepts
Kinematics
Acceleration due to Gravity
Conservation of Energy
A 25 kg air compressor is dragged up a rough incline from to , to where the y-axis is vertical. How much work does gravity do on the compressor during this displacement?
A pitcher accelerates a 150 g baseball from rest to 35 m/s. How much work does the pitcher do on the ball?
A mother has four times the mass of her young son. Both are running with the same kinetic energy. What is the ratio vson/vmother of their speeds?
A 45 g bug is hovering in the air. A gust of wind exerts a force on the bug. What is the bug's speed at the end of this displacement? Assume that the speed is due entirely to the wind.
The cable of a crane is lifting a 750 kg girder. The girder increases its speed from 0.25 m/s to 0.75 m/s in a distance of 3.5 m. How much work is done by gravity?