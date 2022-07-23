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Ch 09: Work and Kinetic Energy
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 09: Work and Kinetic EnergyProblem 17
Chapter 9, Problem 17

A 25 kg air compressor is dragged up a rough incline from r1=(1.3ı^+1.3ȷ^)m\(\vec{r}\)_1 = (1.3\(\hat{\imath}\) + 1.3\(\hat{\jmath}\)) \, \(\text{m}\) to r2=(8.3ı^+2.9ȷ^)m\(\vec{r}\)_2 = (8.3\(\hat{\imath}\) + 2.9\(\hat{\jmath}\)) \, \(\text{m}\), to where the y-axis is vertical. How much work does gravity do on the compressor during this displacement?

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Identify the displacement vector by subtracting the initial position vector \( \mathbf{r}_1 \) from the final position vector \( \mathbf{r}_2 \). The displacement vector \( \mathbf{\Delta r} \) is given by \( \mathbf{\Delta r} = \mathbf{r}_2 - \mathbf{r}_1 \).
Calculate the displacement vector components: \( \mathbf{\Delta r} = (8.3 - 1.3)\hat{i} + (2.9 - 1.3)\hat{j} \). Simplify to find \( \mathbf{\Delta r} = 7.0\hat{i} + 1.6\hat{j} \).
Determine the vertical displacement (\( \Delta y \)) since gravity acts vertically. From the displacement vector, \( \Delta y \) is the change in the \( j \)-component: \( \Delta y = 2.9 - 1.3 \).
Use the formula for work done by gravity: \( W = -mg\Delta y \), where \( m \) is the mass of the object (25 kg), \( g \) is the acceleration due to gravity (9.8 m/s²), and \( \Delta y \) is the vertical displacement.
Substitute the known values into the formula: \( W = -(25)(9.8)(\Delta y) \). Simplify the expression to find the work done by gravity.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Work Done by Gravity

Work done by gravity is calculated as the product of the gravitational force acting on an object and the vertical displacement of that object. The formula is W = F_g * d_y, where F_g is the weight of the object (mass times gravitational acceleration) and d_y is the change in height. This concept is crucial for determining how much energy is transferred due to the gravitational force during the object's movement.
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Gravitational Force

The gravitational force acting on an object is given by F_g = m * g, where m is the mass of the object and g is the acceleration due to gravity (approximately 9.81 m/s² on Earth). This force acts downward towards the center of the Earth and is essential for calculating the work done by gravity as the object moves along an incline.
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Displacement in Physics

Displacement is a vector quantity that refers to the change in position of an object. It is defined as the difference between the final and initial position vectors. In this problem, the displacement is crucial for determining the vertical component of the movement, which directly affects the work done by gravity as the compressor is dragged up the incline.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

FIGURE EX9.20 is the force-versus-position graph for a particle moving along the x-axis. Determine the work done on the particle during each of the three intervals 0–1 m, 1–2 m, and 2–3 m.

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You throw a 5.5 g coin straight down at 4.0 m/s from a 35-m-high bridge. What is the speed of the coin just as it hits the water?

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Textbook Question

The three ropes shown in the bird's-eye view of FIGURE EX9.18 are used to drag a crate 3.0 m across the floor. How much work is done by each of the three forces?

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Textbook Question

A 45 g bug is hovering in the air. A gust of wind exerts a force F=(4.0ı^6.0ȷ^)×102N\(\vec{F}\) = (4.0\(\hat{\imath}\) - 6.0\(\hat{\jmath}\)) \(\times\) 10^{-2} \, \(\text{N}\) on the bug. What is the bug's speed at the end of this displacement? Assume that the speed is due entirely to the wind.

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Textbook Question

A 2.0 kg particle moving along the x-axis experiences the force shown in FIGURE EX9.22. The particle's velocity is 3.0 m/s at x = 0 m. At what point on the x-axis does the particle have a turning point?

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Textbook Question

The cable of a crane is lifting a 750 kg girder. The girder increases its speed from 0.25 m/s to 0.75 m/s in a distance of 3.5 m. How much work is done by gravity?

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