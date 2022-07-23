Work

In physics, work is defined as the product of the force applied to an object and the distance over which that force is applied, specifically in the direction of the force. Mathematically, it is expressed as W = F × d × cos(θ), where W is work, F is the force, d is the distance, and θ is the angle between the force and the direction of motion. Understanding this concept is crucial for calculating the work done by each rope in moving the crate.