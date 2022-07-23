FIGURE EX9.20 is the force-versus-position graph for a particle moving along the x-axis. Determine the work done on the particle during each of the three intervals 0–1 m, 1–2 m, and 2–3 m.
The three ropes shown in the bird's-eye view of FIGURE EX9.18 are used to drag a crate 3.0 m across the floor. How much work is done by each of the three forces?
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Key Concepts
Work
Force Components
Friction
You throw a 5.5 g coin straight down at 4.0 m/s from a 35-m-high bridge. What is the speed of the coin just as it hits the water?
A particle moving on the x-axis experiences a force given by Fx = qx², where q is a constant. How much work is done on the particle as it moves from x = 0 to x = d?
A 25 kg air compressor is dragged up a rough incline from to , to where the y-axis is vertical. How much work does gravity do on the compressor during this displacement?
A 45 g bug is hovering in the air. A gust of wind exerts a force on the bug. What is the bug's speed at the end of this displacement? Assume that the speed is due entirely to the wind.
A 2.0 kg particle moving along the x-axis experiences the force shown in FIGURE EX9.22. The particle's velocity is 3.0 m/s at x = 0 m. At what point on the x-axis does the particle have a turning point?