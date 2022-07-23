A pendulum is made by tying a 500 g ball to a 75-cm-long string. The pendulum is pulled 30° to one side, then released. What is the ball's speed at the lowest point of its trajectory?
A 20 kg child is on a swing that hangs from 3.0-m-long chains. What is her maximum speed if she swings out to a 45° angle?
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Key Concepts
Conservation of Energy
Potential Energy
Kinetic Energy
The free-fall acceleration on a large asteroid, in the vacuum of space, is 0.15 m/s2. A spacecraft hovering 500 m above the surface drops a 25 kg payload wrapped in a padded jacket. What is the payload's impact speed?
A 55 kg skateboarder wants to just make it to the upper edge of a 'quarter pipe,' a track that is one-quarter of a circle with a radius of 3.0 m. What speed does he need at the bottom?
A 1500 kg car traveling at 10 m/s suddenly runs out of gas while approaching the valley shown in FIGURE EX10.11. The alert driver immediately puts the car in neutral so that it will roll. What will be the car's speed as it coasts into the gas station on the other side of the valley? Ignore rolling friction.
A system consists of interacting objects A and B, each exerting a constant 3.0 N pull on the other. What is ∆U for the system if A moves 1.0 m toward B while B moves 2.0 m toward A?