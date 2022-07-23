A pendulum is made by tying a 500 g ball to a 75-cm-long string. The pendulum is pulled 30° to one side, then released. What is the ball's speed at the lowest point of its trajectory?
Ch 10: Interactions and Potential Energy
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 10, Problem 6
A 55 kg skateboarder wants to just make it to the upper edge of a 'quarter pipe,' a track that is one-quarter of a circle with a radius of 3.0 m. What speed does he need at the bottom?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the type of energy transformation involved. The skateboarder starts with kinetic energy at the bottom of the quarter pipe and converts it into gravitational potential energy at the top. Use the principle of conservation of energy to solve the problem.
Step 2: Write the equation for conservation of energy: \( KE_{bottom} = PE_{top} \). The kinetic energy at the bottom is \( KE = \frac{1}{2}mv^2 \), and the potential energy at the top is \( PE = mgh \).
Step 3: Determine the height \( h \) of the quarter pipe. Since the quarter pipe is one-quarter of a circle with radius \( r = 3.0 \ \text{m} \), the height \( h \) is equal to the radius of the circle: \( h = r = 3.0 \ \text{m} \).
Step 4: Substitute the known values into the energy equation. The mass of the skateboarder is \( m = 55 \ \text{kg} \), the height is \( h = 3.0 \ \text{m} \), and the acceleration due to gravity is \( g = 9.8 \ \text{m/s}^2 \). The equation becomes \( \frac{1}{2}mv^2 = mgh \).
Step 5: Solve for the speed \( v \) at the bottom. Cancel \( m \) from both sides of the equation, leaving \( \frac{1}{2}v^2 = gh \). Rearrange to find \( v = \sqrt{2gh} \). Substitute \( g = 9.8 \ \text{m/s}^2 \) and \( h = 3.0 \ \text{m} \) into the equation to calculate the required speed.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:5m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Conservation of Energy
The principle of conservation of energy states that the total energy in a closed system remains constant. In this scenario, the skateboarder converts kinetic energy (energy of motion) at the bottom of the quarter pipe into potential energy (stored energy due to height) as he ascends. The initial kinetic energy must equal the potential energy at the top for him to just reach the edge.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:24
Conservation Of Mechanical Energy
Kinetic Energy
Kinetic energy is the energy an object possesses due to its motion, calculated using the formula KE = 1/2 mv², where m is mass and v is velocity. For the skateboarder, his kinetic energy at the bottom of the quarter pipe must be sufficient to overcome gravitational potential energy as he climbs, allowing him to reach the height of the quarter pipe.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:07
Intro to Rotational Kinetic Energy
Gravitational Potential Energy
Gravitational potential energy is the energy an object has due to its position in a gravitational field, given by the formula PE = mgh, where m is mass, g is the acceleration due to gravity, and h is height. In this case, as the skateboarder ascends the quarter pipe, he gains potential energy that must equal the kinetic energy he had at the bottom to just make it to the top.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:35
Gravitational Potential Energy
Related Practice
Textbook Question
2052
views
Textbook Question
The free-fall acceleration on a large asteroid, in the vacuum of space, is 0.15 m/s2. A spacecraft hovering 500 m above the surface drops a 25 kg payload wrapped in a padded jacket. What is the payload's impact speed?
2648
views
Textbook Question
The spring in FIGURE EX10.21a is compressed by 10 cm. It launches a block across a frictionless surface at 0.50 m/s. The two springs in Figure EX10.21b are identical to the spring of Figure EX10.21a. They are compressed by the same 10 cm and launch the same block. What is the block's speed now?
1655
views
Textbook Question
A system consists of interacting objects A and B, each exerting a constant 3.0 N pull on the other. What is ∆U for the system if A moves 1.0 m toward B while B moves 2.0 m toward A?
2179
views
Textbook Question
A 20 kg child is on a swing that hangs from 3.0-m-long chains. What is her maximum speed if she swings out to a 45° angle?
2385
views
1
rank
Textbook Question
A system of two objects has and . How much work is done by interaction forces?
1895
views