Textbook Question
The free-fall acceleration on a large asteroid, in the vacuum of space, is 0.15 m/s2. A spacecraft hovering 500 m above the surface drops a 25 kg payload wrapped in a padded jacket. What is the payload's impact speed?
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The free-fall acceleration on a large asteroid, in the vacuum of space, is 0.15 m/s2. A spacecraft hovering 500 m above the surface drops a 25 kg payload wrapped in a padded jacket. What is the payload's impact speed?
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