Three identical train cars, coupled together, are rolling east at speed v0. A fourth car traveling east at 2v0 catches up with the three and couples to make a four-car train. A moment later, the train cars hit a fifth car that was at rest on the tracks, and it couples to make a five-car train. What is the speed of the five-car train?
A 10-m-long glider with a mass of 680 kg (including the passengers) is gliding horizontally through the air at 30 m/s when a 60 kg skydiver drops out by releasing his grip on the glider. What is the glider's velocity just after the skydiver lets go?
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Key Concepts
Conservation of Momentum
Momentum Calculation
Relative Velocity
A 1500 kg car is rolling at 2.0 m/s. You would like to stop the car by firing a 10 kg blob of sticky clay at it. How fast should you fire the clay?
A 10,000 kg railroad car is rolling at 2.0 m/s when a 4000 kg load of gravel is suddenly dropped in. What is the car’s speed just after the gravel is loaded?
A force in the +x-direction increases linearly from 0 N to 9000 N in 5.0 s, then suddenly ends. What impulse does this force provide?
A 300 g bird flying along at 6.0 m/s sees a 10 g insect heading straight toward it at a speed of 30 m/s. The bird opens its mouth wide and enjoys a nice lunch. What is the bird’s speed immediately after swallowing?
A 600 g air-track glider collides with a spring at one end of the track. FIGURE EX11.13 shows the glider's velocity and the force exerted on the glider by the spring. How long is the glider in contact with the spring?