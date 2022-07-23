Three identical train cars, coupled together, are rolling east at speed v0. A fourth car traveling east at 2v0 catches up with the three and couples to make a four-car train. A moment later, the train cars hit a fifth car that was at rest on the tracks, and it couples to make a five-car train. What is the speed of the five-car train?
A 600 g air-track glider collides with a spring at one end of the track. FIGURE EX11.13 shows the glider's velocity and the force exerted on the glider by the spring. How long is the glider in contact with the spring?
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Key Concepts
Conservation of Momentum
Hooke's Law
Impulse and Momentum
A 2.0 kg object is moving to the right with a speed of when it experiences the force shown in FIGURE EX11.9. What are the object's speed and direction after the force ends?
A 10-m-long glider with a mass of 680 kg (including the passengers) is gliding horizontally through the air at 30 m/s when a 60 kg skydiver drops out by releasing his grip on the glider. What is the glider's velocity just after the skydiver lets go?
A 10,000 kg railroad car is rolling at 2.0 m/s when a 4000 kg load of gravel is suddenly dropped in. What is the car’s speed just after the gravel is loaded?
A force in the +x-direction increases linearly from 0 N to 9000 N in 5.0 s, then suddenly ends. What impulse does this force provide?
Far in space, where gravity is negligible, a 425 kg rocket traveling at 75 m/s in the +x-direction fires its engines. FIGURE EX11.10 shows the thrust force as a function of time. The mass lost by the rocket during these 30 s is negligible. At what time does the rocket reach its maximum speed? What is the maximum speed?