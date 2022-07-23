Three identical train cars, coupled together, are rolling east at speed v0. A fourth car traveling east at 2v0 catches up with the three and couples to make a four-car train. A moment later, the train cars hit a fifth car that was at rest on the tracks, and it couples to make a five-car train. What is the speed of the five-car train?
A 300 g bird flying along at 6.0 m/s sees a 10 g insect heading straight toward it at a speed of 30 m/s. The bird opens its mouth wide and enjoys a nice lunch. What is the bird’s speed immediately after swallowing?
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Key Concepts
Conservation of Momentum
Momentum Calculation
Final Velocity Determination
A 30 g dart traveling horizontally hits and sticks in the back of a 500 g toy car, causing the car to roll forward at 1.4 m/s. What was the speed of the dart?
A 1500 kg car is rolling at 2.0 m/s. You would like to stop the car by firing a 10 kg blob of sticky clay at it. How fast should you fire the clay?
Fred (mass 60 kg) is running with the football at a speed of 6.0 m/s when he is met head-on by Brutus (mass 120 kg), who is moving at 4.0 m/s. Brutus grabs Fred in a tight grip, and they fall to the ground. Which way do they slide, and how far? The coefficient of kinetic friction between football uniforms and Astroturf is 0.30.
A 10-m-long glider with a mass of 680 kg (including the passengers) is gliding horizontally through the air at 30 m/s when a 60 kg skydiver drops out by releasing his grip on the glider. What is the glider's velocity just after the skydiver lets go?
A 10,000 kg railroad car is rolling at 2.0 m/s when a 4000 kg load of gravel is suddenly dropped in. What is the car’s speed just after the gravel is loaded?