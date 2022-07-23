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Ch 11: Impulse and Momentum
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 11: Impulse and MomentumProblem 64a
Chapter 11, Problem 64a

A 100 g ball moving to the right at 4.0 m/s collides head-on with a 200g ball that is moving to the left at 3.0 m/s. If the collision is perfectly elastic, what are the speed and direction of each ball after the collision?

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Step 1: Begin by understanding the concept of a perfectly elastic collision. In such collisions, both momentum and kinetic energy are conserved. Use these two conservation laws to solve the problem.
Step 2: Write the equation for conservation of momentum. The total momentum before the collision equals the total momentum after the collision. Use the formula: m1v1+m2v2=m1v1'+m2v2', where v1 and v2 are the initial velocities, and v1' and v2' are the final velocities.
Step 3: Write the equation for conservation of kinetic energy. The total kinetic energy before the collision equals the total kinetic energy after the collision. Use the formula: (1/2)m1v1^2+(1/2)m2v2^2=(1/2)m1v1'^2+(1/2)m2v2'^2.
Step 4: Substitute the given values into the equations. The masses are m1=0.1 kg and m2=0.2 kg, and the initial velocities are v1=4.0 m/s and v2=-3.0 m/s. Solve the system of equations to find the final velocities v1' and v2'.
Step 5: Use algebraic manipulation to solve the system of equations derived from the conservation laws. This will yield the final velocities of both balls after the collision. Ensure the directions are consistent with the signs of the velocities.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Conservation of Momentum

The principle of conservation of momentum states that in a closed system, the total momentum before a collision is equal to the total momentum after the collision. This is crucial for analyzing collisions, as it allows us to set up equations based on the masses and velocities of the objects involved.
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Elastic Collisions

In a perfectly elastic collision, both momentum and kinetic energy are conserved. This means that not only do the objects bounce off each other without losing energy, but their total kinetic energy before and after the collision remains constant, which is essential for calculating the final velocities of the colliding objects.
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Velocity and Direction

Velocity is a vector quantity that includes both speed and direction. In collision problems, it is important to consider the direction of each object's velocity, as this affects the overall momentum and energy calculations. The final velocities after the collision will depend on the initial velocities and the masses of the colliding objects.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A 500 g particle has velocity vx = −5.0 m/s at t = −2 s. Force Fx = (4−t2) N, where t is in s, is exerted on the particle between t = −2 s and t = 2 s. This force increases from 0 N at t = −2 s to 4 N at t = 0 s and then back to 0 N at t = 2 s. What is the particle's velocity at t = 2s?

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Textbook Question

The stoplight had just changed and a 2000 kg Cadillac had entered the intersection, heading north at 3.0 m/s , when it was struck by a 1000 kg eastbound Volkswagen. The cars stuck together and slid to a halt, leaving skid marks angled 35° north of east. How fast was the Volkswagen going just before the impact?

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Textbook Question

A 30 ton rail car and a 90 ton rail car, initially at rest, are connected together with a giant but massless compressed spring between them. When released, the 30 ton car is pushed away at a speed of 4.0 m/s relative to the 90 ton car. What is the speed of the 30 ton car relative to the ground?

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Textbook Question

Consider a partially elastic collision in which ball A of mass m with initial velocity (vix)A collides with stationary ball B, also of mass m, and in which 1/4 of the mechanical energy is dissipated as thermal energy. Find expressions for the final velocities of each ball. Hint: Mathematically there are two solutions; however, one of them is physically impossible.

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Textbook Question

The nucleus of the polonium isotope ²¹⁴Po (mass 214 u) is radioactive and decays by emitting an alpha particle (a helium nucleus with mass 4 u). Laboratory experiments measure the speed of the alpha particle to be 1.92×10⁷ m/s . Assuming the polonium nucleus was initially at rest, what is the recoil speed of the nucleus that remains after the decay?

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Textbook Question

One end of a massless, 30-cm-long spring with spring constant 15 N/m is attached to a 250 g stationary air-track glider; the other end is attached to the track. A 500 g glider hits and sticks to the 250 g glider, compressing the spring to a minimum length of 22 cm. What was the speed of the 500 g glider just before impact?

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