Impulse and Momentum

Impulse is defined as the change in momentum of an object when a force is applied over a period of time. It is calculated as the product of the average force and the time duration during which the force acts. The relationship between impulse and momentum is given by the equation Impulse = Δp = F_avg * Δt, where Δp is the change in momentum. This concept is essential for determining how the force affects the particle's velocity from t = -2 s to t = 2 s.