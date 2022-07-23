Two 500 g blocks of wood are 2.0 m apart on a frictionless table. A 10 g bullet is fired at 400 m/s toward the blocks. It passes all the way through the first block, then embeds itself in the second block. The speed of the first block immediately afterward is 6.0 m/s . What is the speed of the second block after the bullet stops in it?
A 30 ton rail car and a 90 ton rail car, initially at rest, are connected together with a giant but massless compressed spring between them. When released, the 30 ton car is pushed away at a speed of 4.0 m/s relative to the 90 ton car. What is the speed of the 30 ton car relative to the ground?
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Key Concepts
Conservation of Momentum
Relative Velocity
Newton's Third Law of Motion
A 100 g ball moving to the right at 4.0 m/s collides head-on with a 200g ball that is moving to the left at 3.0 m/s. If the collision is perfectly elastic, what are the speed and direction of each ball after the collision?
A 500 g particle has velocity vx = −5.0 m/s at t = −2 s. Force Fx = (4−t2) N, where t is in s, is exerted on the particle between t = −2 s and t = 2 s. This force increases from 0 N at t = −2 s to 4 N at t = 0 s and then back to 0 N at t = 2 s. What is the particle's velocity at t = 2s?
The stoplight had just changed and a 2000 kg Cadillac had entered the intersection, heading north at 3.0 m/s , when it was struck by a 1000 kg eastbound Volkswagen. The cars stuck together and slid to a halt, leaving skid marks angled 35° north of east. How fast was the Volkswagen going just before the impact?
Consider a partially elastic collision in which ball A of mass m with initial velocity (vix)A collides with stationary ball B, also of mass m, and in which 1/4 of the mechanical energy is dissipated as thermal energy. Find expressions for the final velocities of each ball. Hint: Mathematically there are two solutions; however, one of them is physically impossible.
One end of a massless, 30-cm-long spring with spring constant 15 N/m is attached to a 250 g stationary air-track glider; the other end is attached to the track. A 500 g glider hits and sticks to the 250 g glider, compressing the spring to a minimum length of 22 cm. What was the speed of the 500 g glider just before impact?