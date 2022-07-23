In Problems and you are given the equation(s) used to solve a problem. For each of these, you are to write a realistic problem for which this is the correct equation(s).
In Problems and you are given the equation(s) used to solve a problem. For each of these, you are to write a realistic problem for which this is the correct equation(s).
In Problems and you are given the equation(s) used to solve a problem. For each of these, you are to finish the solution of the problem, including a pictorial representation.
A 45 g projectile explodes into three pieces: a 20 g piece with velocity 25 î m/s, a 15 g piece with velocity −10 î + 10ĵ m/s, and a 10 g piece with velocity −15 î − 20ĵ m/s. What was the projectile's velocity just before the explosion?
A spaceship of mass 2.0×10⁶ kg is cruising at a speed of 5.0×10⁶ m/s when the antimatter reactor fails, blowing the ship into three pieces. One section, having a mass of 5.0×10⁵ kg, is blown straight backward with a speed of 2.0×10⁶ m/s . A second piece, with mass 8.0×10⁵ kg, continues forward at 1.0×10⁶ m/s. What are the direction and speed of the third piece?
A white ball traveling at 2.0m/s hits an equal-mass red ball at rest. The white ball is deflected by 25° and slowed to 1.5m/s. What percentage of the initial mechanical energy is lost in the collision?
A neutron is an electrically neutral subatomic particle with a mass just slightly greater than that of a proton. A free neutron is radioactive and decays after a few minutes into other subatomic particles. In one experiment, a neutron at rest was observed to decay into a proton (mass 1.67×10-27 kg) and an electron (mass 9.11×10-31 kg) . The proton and electron were shot out back-to-back. The proton speed was measured to be 1.0 ×105 m/s, and the electron speed was 3.0×107 m/s. No other decay products were detected. How much momentum did this neutrino 'carry away' with it?