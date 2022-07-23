Potential Energy in Springs

Potential energy in springs is described by Hooke's Law, which states that the potential energy stored in a spring is given by PE = 1/2 k(Δx)², where k is the spring constant and Δx is the displacement from the equilibrium position. This concept is vital for understanding how the energy stored in a spring can be converted into kinetic energy as the spring is compressed or stretched, as illustrated in the equation provided.