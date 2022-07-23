In Problems and you are given the equation(s) used to solve a problem. For each of these, you are to write a realistic problem for which this is the correct equation(s).
In Problems and you are given the equation(s) used to solve a problem. For each of these, you are to write a realistic problem for which this is the correct equation(s).
A 20 kg wood ball hangs from a 2.0-m-long wire. The maximum tension the wire can withstand without breaking is 400 N. A 1.0 kg projectile traveling horizontally hits and embeds itself in the wood ball. What is the greatest speed this projectile can have without causing the wire to break?
A 1000 kg cart is rolling to the right at 5.0 m/s. A 70 kg man is standing on the right end of the cart. What is the speed of the cart if the man suddenly starts running to the left with a speed of 10 m/s relative to the cart?
A 2100 kg truck is traveling east through an intersection at 2.0 m/s when it is hit simultaneously from the side and the rear. (Some people have all the luck!) One car is a 1200 kg compact traveling north at 5.0 m/s. The other is a 1500 kg midsize traveling east at 10 m/s. The three vehicles become entangled and slide as one body. What are their speed and direction just after the collision?
A spaceship of mass 2.0×10⁶ kg is cruising at a speed of 5.0×10⁶ m/s when the antimatter reactor fails, blowing the ship into three pieces. One section, having a mass of 5.0×10⁵ kg, is blown straight backward with a speed of 2.0×10⁶ m/s . A second piece, with mass 8.0×10⁵ kg, continues forward at 1.0×10⁶ m/s. What are the direction and speed of the third piece?
A white ball traveling at 2.0m/s hits an equal-mass red ball at rest. The white ball is deflected by 25° and slowed to 1.5m/s. What percentage of the initial mechanical energy is lost in the collision?