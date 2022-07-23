Potential Energy in Springs

The potential energy stored in a spring is given by the formula PE = 1/2 k(Δx)², where k is the spring constant and Δx is the displacement from the spring's equilibrium position. This concept is vital for problems involving springs, as it allows us to calculate the energy stored in the spring when it is compressed or stretched, which can then be related to the kinetic energy of an object when the spring is released.