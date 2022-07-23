Three identical train cars, coupled together, are rolling east at speed v0. A fourth car traveling east at 2v0 catches up with the three and couples to make a four-car train. A moment later, the train cars hit a fifth car that was at rest on the tracks, and it couples to make a five-car train. What is the speed of the five-car train?
A 30 g dart traveling horizontally hits and sticks in the back of a 500 g toy car, causing the car to roll forward at 1.4 m/s. What was the speed of the dart?
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Key Concepts
Conservation of Momentum
Momentum Calculation
Inelastic Collision
A 1500 kg car is rolling at 2.0 m/s. You would like to stop the car by firing a 10 kg blob of sticky clay at it. How fast should you fire the clay?
Fred (mass 60 kg) is running with the football at a speed of 6.0 m/s when he is met head-on by Brutus (mass 120 kg), who is moving at 4.0 m/s. Brutus grabs Fred in a tight grip, and they fall to the ground. Which way do they slide, and how far? The coefficient of kinetic friction between football uniforms and Astroturf is 0.30.
A 300 g bird flying along at 6.0 m/s sees a 10 g insect heading straight toward it at a speed of 30 m/s. The bird opens its mouth wide and enjoys a nice lunch. What is the bird’s speed immediately after swallowing?
A proton is traveling to the right at 2.0 x 107 m/s. It has a head-on perfectly elastic collision with a carbon atom. The mass of the carbon atom is 12 times the mass of the proton. What are the speed and direction of each after the collision?
A 50 g marble moving at 2.0 m/s strikes a 20 g marble at rest. What is the speed of each marble immediately after the collision?