A 30 g dart traveling horizontally hits and sticks in the back of a 500 g toy car, causing the car to roll forward at 1.4 m/s. What was the speed of the dart?
Fred (mass 60 kg) is running with the football at a speed of 6.0 m/s when he is met head-on by Brutus (mass 120 kg), who is moving at 4.0 m/s. Brutus grabs Fred in a tight grip, and they fall to the ground. Which way do they slide, and how far? The coefficient of kinetic friction between football uniforms and Astroturf is 0.30.
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Key Concepts
Conservation of Momentum
Kinetic Friction
Net Force and Acceleration
A 1500 kg car is rolling at 2.0 m/s. You would like to stop the car by firing a 10 kg blob of sticky clay at it. How fast should you fire the clay?
A 300 g bird flying along at 6.0 m/s sees a 10 g insect heading straight toward it at a speed of 30 m/s. The bird opens its mouth wide and enjoys a nice lunch. What is the bird’s speed immediately after swallowing?
A proton is traveling to the right at 2.0 x 107 m/s. It has a head-on perfectly elastic collision with a carbon atom. The mass of the carbon atom is 12 times the mass of the proton. What are the speed and direction of each after the collision?
A 50 g marble moving at 2.0 m/s strikes a 20 g marble at rest. What is the speed of each marble immediately after the collision?
A package of mass m is released from rest at a warehouse loading dock and slides down the 3.0-m-high, frictionless chute of FIGURE EX11.24 to a waiting truck. Unfortunately, the truck driver went on a break without having removed the previous package, of mass 2m, from the bottom of the chute. Suppose the collision between the packages is perfectly elastic. To what height does the package of mass m rebound?